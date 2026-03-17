Kewaunee Earnings Decline Y/Y in Q3 Despite Sales Growth

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Corporation KEQU have declined 17.5% since reporting results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, underperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2.2% fall over the same period. Over the past month, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with a 3.4% dip in the broader index, indicating a sharper negative market reaction to the company’s recent performance.

Kewaunee reported mixed financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026. Net sales rose 3.3% year over year to $69.4 million from $67.2 million, reflecting modest top-line growth. However, profitability weakened significantly. Net earnings attributable to the company dropped roughly 49% to $0.7 million from $1.35 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings per share fell to 23 cents from 45 cents a year ago. While pre-tax earnings increased 25.8% to $1.6 million, the decline in net income suggests the impacts of higher taxes and non-controlling interests during the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kewaunee Scientific Corporation Quote

Segment Performance & Other Key Metrics

Performance across segments was uneven. The domestic segment, which remains the largest contributor, reported sales of $51 million, down 2% year over year. Segment net earnings declined to $2.29 million from $2.88 million, with EBITDA also falling to $4.1 million from $5.2 million. The decline was attributed to lower manufacturing volumes, particularly in the laboratory construction portion of the business.

In contrast, the international segment delivered strong growth. Sales increased 21.4% to $18.4 million, while net earnings surged to $1.26 million from $0.48 million. EBITDA nearly tripled to $2 million, driven primarily by higher billings in the Indian market.

Order backlog, an important indicator of future revenues, stood at $183.2 million at the quarter-end, down from $221.6 million a year earlier and $214.6 million at the start of the fiscal year, signaling some softening in demand visibility.

Management Commentary & Business Drivers

Management highlighted several external and internal factors shaping the quarterly performance. CEO Thomas D. Hull III noted that the third quarter is typically the company’s weakest due to seasonal effects, including holiday-related slowdowns and reduced construction activity during winter months. These cyclical factors were compounded by geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as volatility in project delivery timelines.

Despite these headwinds, management emphasized that the company achieved year-over-year sales growth, underscoring resilience in its diversified portfolio. The addition of Nu Aire’s end-user containment products helped offset softness in construction-related demand, validating the company’s diversification strategy.

The company also continued investing in its corporate infrastructure, including personnel and systems, to support long-term growth and integration efforts following recent acquisitions.

Balance Sheet & Financial Position

Kewaunee’s financial position showed mixed trends. Cash and cash equivalents declined to $10.3 million from $17.2 million at the beginning of the fiscal year, reflecting ongoing investments and operational needs.

On the positive side, the company made progress in deleveraging. Long-term debt declined significantly to $42.3 million from $60.7 million at the start of the fiscal year, with the debt-to-equity ratio improving to 0.68 from 0.99. Excluding lease-related obligations, leverage improved further, indicating a strengthening balance sheet.

Strategic Outlook

Strategic priorities include disciplined capital allocation, reinvestment in operations and pursuing complementary acquisitions to expand product offerings and geographic reach.

The company also aims to accelerate debt reduction following the Nu Aire acquisition while maintaining flexibility for shareholder returns, including opportunistic share repurchases.

Other Developments

A key development influencing recent results is the acquisition of Nu Aire, completed in November 2024. The integration of this business continues to affect financial performance, including the recognition of professional and integration-related costs during the quarter.

Management indicated that Nu Aire is expected to contribute meaningfully to growth and EBITDA over time, particularly by expanding Kewaunee’s presence in containment and airflow solutions and reducing the reliance on construction-driven revenue streams.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.