Kevin Warsh’s Monetarist Turn Ending the Ample Reserves Era and Reclaiming Market Discipline

Warsh is not another Keynesian in the mold of Bernanke, Yellen, or Powell. He is a monetarist rooted in the Milton Friedman tradition. Understanding that distinction, and the Ample Reserves Framework (AMF) he seeks to dismantle is essential to predicting where monetary policy, markets, and the broader economy are headed.

Character Forged in 2010

Warsh’s credibility rests on actions, not rhetoric. In 2010, after the Federal Open Market Committee meetings that paved the way for QE2 and the permanent shift to an Ample Reserves Regime, he resigned. The minutes and his own words from that period show a clear principled stand: markets, not central bankers, should set the price of money, and policy makers need natural constraints. He objected to the emerging Yellen-backed framework that treated the Fed’s balance sheet as a permanent tool for supporting fiscal accounts and flooding the system with reserves.

Sixteen years later, that resignation still defines him. Commentators who dismiss Warsh as a Powell/Bernanke clone or a pure political appointee ignore this record and the consistent interviews he gave in the intervening decade. To write him off without engaging those convictions is either naïve or disingenuous. He may yet cave under institutional pressure. There is enormous power against this change. The baseline is a man who once walked away rather than endorse the Keynesian turn.

Monetarist, Not Keynesian

The core analytical error in much of the commentary is ideological. Keynesian chairs of the past 16 years treated strong growth as a risk to be preemptively restrained, relied on backward-looking aggregates and models, and used the balance sheet primarily as “plumbing” to finance government debt. The result is visible: a K-shaped economy, extreme concentration of income and equity ownership at the top, and the realized social costs of central-bank monetization of fiscal excess.

Warsh operates from the opposite premise. Inflation is not primarily caused by growth; it is driven by expansions of the Fed’s balance sheet and government debt. Rates are a demand-side tool. The balance sheet is the supply-side lever that has been neglected. He has repeatedly stated that the Fed can lower rates and shrink the balance sheet at the same time while still fighting inflation. That is textbook monetarism, not the demand-management orthodoxy of the post-2010 era.

This is why he emphasizes market signals such as: term structure, volatility, demand for money-like instruments, etc., over pure model outputs or forward guidance. When the Fed looks to markets for inputs rather than dictating them, it frees participants to allocate capital according to their own judgments instead of endlessly parsing what academics and attorneys at the Fed will do next. Free-market pricing is not a slogan. It is where Warsh wants to go.

Ending the Ample Reserves Regime

The practical expression of this philosophy is the end of the Ample Reserves Framework. Under this framework that began with QE2, high rates were actually liquidity-positive because the Fed paid interest on abundant excess reserves. Banks parked money at the central bank rather than intermediating it. Warsh is moving deliberately, via task forces that provide academic and legal cover to reverse this.

The pivotal signal will not be the next rate decision. It will be the language in the FOMC statement. Expect the Fed to drop the commitment (or the “reaffirmed” language) to maintain ample reserves. That change, whether or not accompanied by an immediate rate cut, marks the return toward a scarce-reserves corridor system. Banks will no longer be paid to warehouse reserves. The supply of base money will once again constrain policy.

A “New Accord” with the Treasury fits the same logic: the Treasury resumes primary responsibility for fiscal accounts, and the Fed confines itself to monetary policy. Since 2010 the two have been blurred. Warsh wants the separation restored.

Where We Are Headed

Progress has been slower than some of us hoped, but the direction is clear. Warsh’s early press conferences and testimony already show lessons in free-market pricing and a reduced fear of growth when it is supply-driven. Fair-minded observers are beginning to notice the shift away from the 2010–2026 Keynesian monopoly. Task forces are building internal consensus. Market pricing in certain risk assets (Bitcoin as a liquidity proxy, for example) has at times appeared to anticipate the end of the ample-reserves regime.

Fiscal dominance has not fully taken hold if Warsh can restore Monetarist theory to counter-balance Keynesian dominance.

Monetarists are not the purest expression of free-banking. They are, however, a material improvement over the framework that produced the last decade and a half. Supporting Warsh’s potential is therefore not cheerleading. It is a pragmatic preference for the path that restores some discipline to the system and returns pricing power to markets. The next FOMC statements will tell us how far that path can go. Mark it.