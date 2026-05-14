Kevin Warsh Is the New Fed Chair and Rates May Not Drop This Year. Here's What That Means for Your Portfolio.

Key Points

President Donald Trump has long wanted the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, and Warsh has made a case for it in the past.

However, with inflation remaining sticky, cutting rates could be a difficult pitch in the near term.

Rate cuts are often viewed as a catalyst for the market, so how will stocks fare if there isn't one this year or even in 2027?

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The Trump administration faced its fair share of obstacles in getting Kevin Warsh approved as the new chair of the Federal Reserve, but they have officially crossed the finish line.

Mostly along party lines, the U.S. Senate approved Warsh's appointment by a vote of 54-45.

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While Warsh has had to walk a fine line to reach the top position at the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, it may prove to be the easy part.

Warsh will now face the daunting task of appeasing President Trump, dealing with a divided Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) that sets monetary policy, and navigating a difficult economy that has made it hard for the Fed to achieve its dual mandate of maximum employment and stable prices.

Following recent economic data from April, it seems unlikely that the Fed will be able to cut interest rates this year, and even possibly next year. Here's what it means for your portfolio.

Stocks face a less supportive backdrop

Lower interest rates have historically been more supportive of higher stock prices for several reasons. First, they tend to stimulate the economy, and stronger economic growth can translate into stronger corporate earnings.

Second, investors and analysts tend to value most traditional stocks using a discounted cash flow analysis where the risk-free rate is tied to U.S. Treasury bonds. When bond yields are lower, future cash flows are higher, leading to higher valuations and better stock prices. When bond yields are higher, future cash flows are lower.

Finally, when yields are lower, less risky financial instruments like bonds become less attractive, leading investors to take a more risk-on approach.

While the Fed cut rates on numerous occasions last year, the federal funds rate is currently inside a range of 3.50% and 3.75%. That's low when you look back over many decades, but high when you look back over the past 20 years or so. The economy is also much different from what it used to be.

Based on federal funds futures, the market does not expect the Fed to cut rates this year or in 2027. In fact, as of this writing, there was actually a higher probability that the Fed would raise interest rates rather than cut them toward the end of 2027. Keep in mind that these probabilities change frequently.

This comes after both consumer and wholesale inflation data came in hotter than expected in April. The conflict in Iran still seems far from resolved, which could keep gas prices high for at least the next several months.

Although Warsh has floated the idea of rate cuts previously, and Trump clearly wants rate cuts now, Warsh is also very well respected on Wall Street and has strong credentials.

He likely understands the situation the economy is in, which could make it difficult for him to support cutting rates in the near term, unless there is a big change in the data in the coming months.

Furthermore, Warsh is one of only 12 voting members of the FOMC.

At the FOMC's last meeting, only one member advocated for a rate cut, and three members actually dissented at the FOMC's recent meeting because they believed the language in the Fed's policy statement was too dovish, implying the Fed's next move, if there is one, would be a rate cut.

No rate cuts in 2026 is the base case at this point

Ultimately, the lack of a rate cut this year or next may not stop the market, which has generally posted strong gains in recent years despite an elevated interest rate environment. In fact, the market hasn't been pricing in a rate cut this year for some time.

Still, it could remove a potential catalyst that investors were banking on.

Barring any rate hike, which would be viewed poorly by the market, I think other factors are more important right now, such as artificial intelligence and how that story continues to unfold.

Investors should also keep an eye on the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which was roughly 4.45% as of this writing. Moves toward 5% could also raise investor concerns for the reasons I mentioned above, as well as putting more pressure on the economy.

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