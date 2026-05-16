Kevin Warsh Is In. Jerome Powell Is Out. Here's What a New Fed Chair Means for Trump's Bull Market.

Key Points

Kevin Warsh was confirmed as the new Federal Reserve chair on Wednesday, inheriting an economy facing spiking oil prices and inflation that jumped 3.8% in April.

Warsh has long argued the Fed has room to cut rates, but with inflation nearing 4%, he faces a difficult choice between staying the course or raising rates.

If the Fed is forced to raise rates aggressively, the AI-driven bull market could be in trouble, as much of the data center build-out relies on cheap financing.

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President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Jerome Powell will have his work cut out for him. After a lengthy process, Kevin Warsh was finally confirmed on Wednesday as the new head of the Federal Reserve.

Even as a historic bull market pushes the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to record highs, Warsh is tasked with helping the American economy navigate some turbulent waters: a President calling publicly for lower rates while oil prices spike and inflation jumps.

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The Powell tenure saw record inflation fueled by COVID-19 and an oil crisis largely tamed. But in the last couple of months of his term, a second oil crisis and a war in Iran reignited inflation.

In April, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw its biggest jump since 2023 -- 3.8%. And the wholesale index, which tends to reveal trends before they show up in the CPI, jumped a whopping 6% last month. This is the situation Warsh inherits.

Will Warsh cut rates with inflation nearing 4%?

Warsh spent years arguing that the Fed has room to cut rates, and the president who picked him has been even more vocal about wanting them lower, but what happens when inflation is nearing 4%?

Warsh isn't new to the Fed. He served as a governor from 2006 to 2011 and was one of the youngest people ever appointed to the role. His reputation through the back half of the Powell years was as a dove -- someone who believes rates can be cut -- with a market-friendly approach. He believes the Fed takes too active a role and should take a more hands-off approach.

However, even if these are his general views, things have changed quite a bit recently. The question now becomes whether or not the Warsh Fed will "see through" the current spike in inflation, believing it's mostly transitory, or if it will step in and raise rates.

What higher rates could mean for the AI bull market

If the Fed does have to act -- especially if it does so aggressively -- the current bull run could be in real trouble. Beyond record valuations not seen since the dot-com era, the industry driving stocks higher -- AI -- is heavily reliant on cheap debt, and higher rates mean that debt becomes not so cheap.

While hundreds of billions are being pumped into AI infrastructure from hyperscalers like Amazon and Microsoft, much of the AI data center build-out is reliant on financing. If rates jump and borrowing costs rise, the math will look a lot different for these AI companies. And in that scenario, the optimism that's been fueling the AI trade fades -- and fast. It wouldn't be the first time.

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.