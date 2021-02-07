Kevin Stephens Just Bought 96% More Shares In Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Investors who take an interest in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) should definitely note that insider Kevin Stephens recently paid US$164 per share to buy US$328k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 96%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Crown Castle International (REIT) Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President of Corporate Development & Strategy, Philip Kelley, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$160 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$162. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 12% of Philip Kelley's stake.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 12.15k shares worth US$2.0m. But insiders sold 25.40k shares worth US$4.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Crown Castle International (REIT) shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CCI Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2021

Does Crown Castle International (REIT) Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Crown Castle International (REIT) insiders own about US$314m worth of shares (which is 0.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Crown Castle International (REIT) Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Crown Castle International (REIT). Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Crown Castle International (REIT) you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

