Kevin Spacey's sex abuse denials 'not worthy of your belief,' lawyer tells jury

By Jack Queen

Oct 20 (Reuters) - A lawyer for a man who says Kevin Spacey sexually abused him when he was 14 told a Manhattan jury on Thursday that the Oscar-winning actor’s denials were "inconsistent," as a civil case over the alleged abuse draws to a close.

“It’s inconsistent. It's not worthy of your belief,” Steigman said during closing arguments.

The trial in Manhattan federal court began on Oct. 6, just under five years after Spacey's career was upended by sexual misconduct allegations. He has denied those allegations.

Rapp, who starred in the Broadway musical "Rent," sued Spacey for battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress in November 2020.

During the trial, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan dismissed Rapp's claim for emotional distress but allowed the case to proceed on his battery claim.

Last week, Spacey's lawyer challenged Rapp's memory of the 1986 incident during cross-examination, questioning him on why he described the encounter as having occurred in a bedroom when Spacey lived in a studio at the time.

Spacey won Oscars for performances in "American Beauty" and "The Usual Suspects," but his career largely ended after more than 20 men accused him of sexual misconduct.

Spacey faces a criminal trial in London next year after pleading not guilty to five sex offense charges over alleged assaults between 2005 and 2013.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen, Jody Godoy and Jack Queen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Alistair Bell)

((Jack.Queen@thomsonreuters.com;))

