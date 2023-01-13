US Markets

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty in UK court to more sex offence charges

January 13, 2023 — 08:08 am EST

Written by Sam Tobin for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty in a London court on Friday to seven more sex offence charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004.

Spacey, 63, appeared at Southwark Crown Court by videolink charged with one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

The actor – wearing a dark jacket, white shirt and pink tie – spoke only to confirm his name as Kevin Spacey Fowler and enter seven not guilty pleas during the brief hearing.

Judge Mark Wall agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment, which features four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five charges last July.

