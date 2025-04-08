Kevin O’Leary’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

If you are one of the many people out there trying to get rich, you’ll be able to find thousands of different pieces of advice with a quick online search. Even though many people have opinions on what you need to do to make more money and build wealth, few have the credibility that Kevin O’Leary has.

O’Leary, also called Mr. Wonderful, is a Canadian businessman and TV personality from the hit show “Shark Tank.” He’s made a lot of money through his business ventures over the years and has given a lot of financial tips. Here is some of his best advice for getting and staying rich.

Stop Wasting Your Money

O’Leary advises against spending money on things you can make at home. Buying a coffee for $5.50 or a $15 sandwich each day is a terrible financial decision when you can make those yourself for a fraction of the price. He says many people starting their careers end up wasting $15,000 a year on these types of products they don’t need. Putting that money toward your savings or investing it will have a much better effect on your financial health over time.

O’Leary adds that most people spend too much money on clothing. He says if you look in your closet, you’ve most likely got too many pairs of jeans, sneakers and tops that you aren’t wearing. According to him, most people wear only 20% of what they own. Getting this under control means you could cut 15% of your expenses and put it toward a better financial future.

Respect Money

No one wants to lose money, but O’Leary doesn’t even want to lose a single dollar. On a podcast with YouTube star Logan Paul, he explained that his mother taught him a simple financial lesson at a young age: “If you ever disrespect money, you won’t have any.” O’Leary goes out of his way to keep every dollar he makes because he works hard for each one.

For example, he told a story about how one of his flight tickets didn’t have the frequent flier miles added to it. He spent two hours on the phone with the airline to make sure he received the $400 value of those miles. He also explained that he only buys objects like watches that he expects will appreciate in value. To some, worrying about keeping every dollar may seem inconsequential, but for O’Leary, this is simply respecting the value of money.

Don’t Fear Failure

When asked to give advice to entrepreneurs fresh out of high school, O’Leary said, “Get ready for failure.” Business isn’t an easy pursuit and comes with a lot of hard work and ups and downs. O’Leary highlights the fact that it’s impossible to be successful at anything without failing a few times. Failure allows you to grow and motivates you to be successful. He also points out that you only need to be right once to succeed as an entrepreneur.

Tune Out the Noise

If you have big dreams of starting a business or making millions from investing, many people will tell you that you won’t be able to do it or that you’re wrong. To this, O’Leary advises you to put your blinders on and focus on what you’re trying to achieve. If you succumb to all of the outside noise, it will eat at you, and you will lose your focus. To succeed, he says, you must focus on your main goal and continue striving for it no matter what happens or what others say.

