Kevin O’Leary’s Most Controversial Money Advice To Help You Build Wealth

Shark Tank star and money expert Kevin O’Leary is famous for his honesty, his smart business decisions and, of course, his high net worth, which is currently estimated to be around $400 million. To be blunt, he is someone who knows much more than a thing or two about getting — and staying — rich.

For You: 7 Signs You’re Quietly Getting Rich, According to Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

So, when someone like O’Leary advises you about finances, it’s worth your time to listen. As such, here are two pieces of money advice from O’Leary that, while potentially controversial to some, could help you if you’re looking to build wealth.

Pay Off Your Credit Card Balance in Full Each Month

O’Leary is a strong advocate of always paying off your credit card balance in full each month. He has asserted that letting interest accrue over time is essentially throwing your money away (which is true). Not only can paying off your credit card bill each month help you stop getting dinged with high interest, but it is also the fastest way to boost your credit score.

However, transferring your balance to a credit card with a 0% introductory interest rate allows you to defer interest payments and gives you more time to pay off that balance without worrying about going into debt. This can be a smart move if you know you’ll have the money to pay your balance off soon, but you just need a little more time.

Check Out: The No. 1 Way Americans Become Millionaires Is Pretty Boring — and Easy To Do

Don’t Combine Finances with Your Spouse

You might feel compelled to combine all your finances once you get hitched. It’s easy for your emotions to take over, but be careful before you make this decision. O’Leary explained that maintaining separate bank accounts, investment accounts and credit cards is crucial even if you’re married.

In the event of a breakup or a divorce, untangling your finances can be a huge mess and may leave you high and dry. However, if combining your finances increases your collective financial standing or results in financial benefits such as easier money management and total visibility, only then might it be worth considering.

Final Take To GO: Kevin O’Leary Knows How To Make Money

The bottom line is building a fortune like Kevin O’Leary’s takes more than a few bold financial moves. His wealth stems from various entrepreneurial ventures, most notably co-founding SoftKey Software Products, which evolved into The Learning Company and was later sold to Mattel for $4.2 billion.

But before the billion-dollar deals, O’Leary practiced disciplined money habits like paying off credit card balances in full and on time and setting clear financial boundaries. These foundational habits laid the groundwork for his long-term financial independence.

Caitlyn Moorhead contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kevin O’Leary’s Most Controversial Money Advice To Help You Build Wealth

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.