Kevin O'Leary Says This Is a Great Way to Avoid Burnout at Work

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary is no stranger to hard work. He's also very generous when it comes to giving out advice. And he insists that while hard work is worth the effort, if you're not careful, it could lead to a bad case of burnout. That's a situation you should try to avoid, and one key move could make that possible.

Take good care of yourself

People who fall victim to burnout can exist in a state of perpetual doom. When burnout hits, it can make you feel bad about yourself, your worth, and your performance at work. It could also make you feel unmotivated and sluggish, which could translate to diminished productivity -- not a good thing for your career.

Now there are different reasons why people fall victim to burnout on the job. For some, it's a matter of clocking in ridiculously long hours, day in, day out (first-year lawyers and investment bankers, we're talking to you). For others, it's a matter of succumbing to the monotony of a boring job.

Either way, burnout is bad news. And O'Leary insists that if you want to avoid it, your best bet is to take care of your body. Specifically, he recommends moving or exercising for at least 30 minutes a day.

On top of that, O'Leary insists that a healthy diet is key to a healthy mind. As such, he recommends eating nutritious foods and not overdoing it on junk food -- something you might crave when you're feeling down.

Now to be fair, O'Leary isn't a doctor or health expert -- he's simply a very successful investor who knows how to identify great businesses and help them succeed. So you may be wary of taking health-related advice from him.

But as someone who's seen people push themselves on the work front, and who's worked very hard himself, O'Leary understands the impact burnout can have on people. And it's easy to see how taking good care of your body could lead to a better mental health picture.

Get help with burnout

If you're already suffering from burnout, there's no need to struggle in silence. First, confide in your boss. They may be able to shift things around at work so you can take a load off.

Also, if you have vacation days through your job, use them. Even if money is tight and you can't swing an actual trip, take some mental health days.

Finally, if the problem is really bad, consider consulting a mental health professional, even if it means dipping into your savings to cover the cost. You may also have access to affordable mental health care through your health insurance policy.

Burnout is a very real thing. Exercising and eating right might help stave it off, but if you've already fallen victim to it, don't hesitate to seek support. Not only can burnout make you feel lousy, but if it impacts your performance enough, it could end up compromising your job security. And that's really the last thing you want.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.