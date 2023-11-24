News & Insights

Personal Finance

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

November 24, 2023 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy for GOBankingRates ->

Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary had some tough words for some people who waste their money in “stupid ways.”

Find: 8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class
See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

“Stop spending money on cr*p you don’t need! What’s the biggest waste of money you see today?” O’Leary wrote in a Sept. 8 post on X, formerly Twitter.

In an accompanying Money Saving Advice video, O’Leary revealed two ways most people waste a ton of money every year.

First, he said, stop buying coffee for exorbitant prices. This is something he has reiterated in countless videos and articles, arguing that it costs 20 cents to make it at home and he “invests the rest.”

Also: 8 Key Signs You’ve Made It to the Upper Middle Class

These seemingly tiny daily purchases do add up — and end up making a dent in your budget. Another red flag: buying lunch at work, instead of preparing a homemade one.

“You go to work, you spend $15 on a sandwich… what are you, an idiot? It costs you 99 cents to make a sandwich at home and bring it with you,” O’Leary said in the video, arguing that if you start to add that up every day, it’s a ton of money. “Most people, particularly working in metropolitan cities, are just starting out on their job, making their first $60,000, p*ss away about $15,000 a year on stupid stuff… and that’s what they should stop doing.”

Persistent high food prices are another reason why preparing a homemade lunch is better option. To put this in context, food-away-from home prices — what you buy in restaurants or shops — are up 5.4% over the past 12 months. That figure is higher than the overall food prices increase, which stood at 3.2%, according to the consumer price index (CPI) report released Nov. 14.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.