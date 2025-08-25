Kevin O’Leary: The One Money Habit Couples Must Align On To Avoid Divorce

They say opposites attract — but when it comes to money, that can be a recipe for disaster. According to “Shark Tank” investor Kevin O’Leary, financial misalignment is the leading cause of marital breakdown, far surpassing infidelity.

“The No. 1 reason for breakups in marriage is not cheating — it’s financial pressure,” O’Leary told GOBankingRates. “It’s one partner outspending the other.”

O’Leary, who recently partnered with HelloPrenup, an online prenuptial agreement platform, believes couples must be aligned on one key financial habit: spending behavior.

O’Leary: Misaligned Spending Can Lead To Divorce

Before tying the knot, O’Leary urges couples to have honest conversations about their financial priorities. He recommends discussing questions like:

What are your financial goals?

How much are you going to spend on rent, or if you’re buying a home, how are you going to afford the mortgage?

Can you put a budget in place and abide by it?

“These things really, really matter in the first three years of a marriage,” he said. “You can see disastrous outcomes if somebody is a spendaholic and the other is not, and they never discussed this or talked about their financial goals in the first place.”

How To Get on the Same Page With Your Partner About Money

O’Leary emphasizes that money should be treated as a joint responsibility, but that doesn’t mean merging everything.

“The first child you have in a marriage is money,” he said. “That’s the very first child — but you both have to have separate bank accounts.”

His advice? Maintain individual accounts for personal finances, and fund a shared account for mutual expenses. This structure allows couples to work toward common goals while protecting their independence.

“All of that has to be in place,” he said. “And a prenup is a perfect way to structure that.”

Financial Alignment Matters More Than You Think

Whether you’re newly engaged or already married, aligning on spending habits isn’t just smart — it’s essential. O’Leary believes the first 18 months of marriage are critical for syncing up on how you spend, save and support each other financially.

“This is absolutely crucial,” he said. “It’s the most important thing.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kevin O’Leary: The One Money Habit Couples Must Align On To Avoid Divorce

