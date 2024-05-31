Kevin Mullins Amicably Resigns from Wrap Technologies Board

Wrap Technologies (WRAP) has shared an update.

Kevin Mullins has stepped down from his position on the board of directors at Wrap Technologies, Inc., effective May 28, 2024. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements over the company’s operations, policies, or practices cited as reasons for his resignation.

