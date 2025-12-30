Kevin McCallister’s ‘Home Alone’ Groceries Cost $19.83 in 1990 — Here’s the 2025 Price

Kevin McCallister’s solo trip to the grocery store in the 1990 Christmas classic “Home Alone” cost him exactly $19.83. A YouTuber recreated that shopping list in 2024 to see how much the same items cost at that point.

The 2024 total rang up at $55.99, according to the viral video that broke down each item. That represents a 182% increase over 34 years, or roughly $36 more for the exact same groceries.

The Line-by-Line Breakdown

The bread aisle kicked off Kevin’s shopping trip. He grabbed a big loaf of Wonder Bread in the movie. The YouTuber substituted a Butternut large loaf because Wonder Bread wasn’t available nearby. The substitute cost $2.89.

Kevin’s half gallon of whole milk rang up at $2.99 in 2024. Right across the aisle sat his Tropicana Pure Premium orange juice. The container was on sale for $2.50 without a coupon.

The frozen food aisle held Kevin’s single serving of Kraft macaroni and cheese for $3.79. His Stouffer’s turkey dinner supreme added another $3.99 to the total.

Kevin splashed out on the bathroom essentials. A package of Quilted Northern toilet paper cost $7.99 in 2024. The criminal-catching cling wrap added $4.49 to the bill.

Time to brave the basement boiler and do laundry. Kevin’s bottle of Tide detergent cost $15.99 in 2024 while Snuggle dryer sheets added another $4.19.

Kevin’s final purchase of tiny toy soldiers proved the hardest item to find. The YouTuber substituted chocolate penguins shaped like soldiers for $3.99.

The grand total came to $55.99 in 2024 compared to Kevin’s $19.83 in 1990.

Find Out: Trump Said He’d Lower Grocery Prices on Day 1: See Where They Stand Now

Read Next: 6 Safe Accounts Proven To Grow Your Money Up To 13x Faster

The Biggest Price Jumps

Tide detergent showed the largest dollar increase at $15.99 in 2024. Laundry detergent prices climbed steadily over three decades as manufacturers added new formulas and concentrated versions.

Toilet paper jumped to $7.99 from what Kevin paid in 1990. The pandemic toilet paper shortage of 2020 pushed prices higher, and they never fully retreated.

Even basic staples saw major increases. Milk nearly tripled in price while orange juice and bread both cost significantly more than 34 years ago.

The frozen dinners held up relatively well compared to other items. Kraft mac and cheese and Stouffer’s turkey dinner stayed under $4 each, though both cost more than in 1990.

What Changed in 34 Years

General inflation explains part of the increase. The consumer price index rose about 140% between 1990 and 2024, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

But grocery prices appear to have outpaced general inflation. Food costs jumped over the past three decades in large part due to supply chain disruptions, extreme weather affecting crops, higher transportation costs and increased demand.

Manufacturing and packaging costs also climbed. With laundry detergent brands investing in new formulas, concentrated versions and eco-friendly packaging, those improvements came with price tags that got passed to consumers.

Retailer consolidation changed the grocery landscape. Fewer major chains meant less competition in many markets. Walmart expanded dramatically since 1990, reshaping how Americans shop for groceries and putting pressure on traditional supermarkets.

How Much More in 2025?

Food prices climbed faster in 2025 than the previous year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rising around 2% to 3% annually through 2025, with acceleration hitting in mid-year.

That puts Kevin’s shopping list at roughly $57.10 to $57.70 in 2025, up from the $55.99 total in 2024.

Several factors pushed food inflation higher in 2025. Tariffs on imported goods affected prices across multiple categories. Labor costs increased as grocery stores and food manufacturers competed for workers. Supply chain pressures that eased in 2024 returned in some sectors.

Regional Price Differences

The YouTube video showed prices at one specific store in 2024. Grocery costs majorly vary by location. Urban areas with higher costs of living charge more for the same items. Rural areas sometimes see higher prices due to transportation costs.

Walmart and discount chains typically charge less than traditional supermarkets. Whole Foods and specialty stores cost significantly more. Shopping at different retailers could swing Kevin’s total by $10 or more in either direction.

Sales and promotions also make a big difference. The YouTuber caught the orange juice on sale at $2.50. Regular price might have been $3.50 or $4, adding $1 to $1.50 to the total. Smart shoppers using coupons and store loyalty programs could trim several dollars off the bill.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Kevin McCallister’s ‘Home Alone’ Groceries Cost $19.83 in 1990 — Here’s the 2025 Price

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.