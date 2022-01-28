Kevin Gaughen Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Kevin Gaughen, who is a company insider, recently bought US$57k worth of stock, for US$373 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hingham Institution for Savings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Scott Moser, sold US$400k worth of shares at a price of US$364 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$363. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.09k shares worth US$358k. But they sold 9.44k shares for US$3.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Hingham Institution for Savings than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:HIFS Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Hingham Institution for Savings insiders own about US$138m worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hingham Institution for Savings Insiders?

The stark truth for Hingham Institution for Savings is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Hingham Institution for Savings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hingham Institution for Savings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

