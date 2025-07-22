Kevin Gallagher of Gallagher Wealth Management Joins LPL Financial, Bringing $180 Million in Assets

Kevin Gallagher joins LPL Financial, bringing $180 million in assets and a focus on personalized wealth management for federal employees and veterans.

Quiver AI Summary

LPL Financial LLC announced that Kevin Gallagher, AIF®, from Gallagher Wealth Management, has joined its broker-dealer and RIA platforms, bringing with him approximately $180 million in advisory and retirement plan assets after transitioning from Lincoln Investment. Based in Brookeville, Maryland, Gallagher, who has nearly 20 years of experience in wealth management and previously served as a floor trader and U.S. Marine, is known for his personalized approach to client service, primarily catering to federal employees and military members. The Gallagher Wealth Management team, which includes several other advisors, sought LPL for its autonomy, flexible technology, and streamlined processes to enhance client experiences. LPL's Executive Vice President, Scott Posner, welcomed Gallagher and his team, highlighting LPL's commitment to supporting advisors with innovative solutions to advance their practices.

Potential Positives

Kevin Gallagher, a well-regarded advisor with approximately $180 million in assets under management, has joined LPL Financial, indicating the firm's appeal to experienced professionals.

The addition of Gallagher Wealth Management enhances LPL Financial's offerings in serving clients who are primarily federal employees or military members, expanding its niche market.

LPL's integrated technology and self-clearing capabilities are emphasized as advantages that will improve operational efficiency for new advisors, potentially attracting more talent to the firm.

The positive remarks from LPL's Executive Vice President reinforce LPL's reputation and commitment to supporting advisors, which could enhance client confidence and drive further business growth.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a new advisor, Kevin Gallagher, to enhance client experience may indicate previous shortcomings in service or advisor offerings at LPL Financial.

The press release emphasizes the need for "more autonomy, flexibility and a more robust technology platform," which could suggest dissatisfaction among existing advisors with current resources provided by LPL Financial.

The statement that Gallagher Wealth Management "turned to LPL" raises questions about why they sought a new partnership, implying potential dissatisfaction with their previous firm, Lincoln Investment, which could reflect poorly on LPL's competitive standing in the industry.

FAQ

Who is Kevin Gallagher?

Kevin Gallagher is an AIF® and financial advisor from Gallagher Wealth Management, with nearly two decades of experience in wealth management.

What assets does Gallagher Wealth Management manage?

Gallagher Wealth Management manages approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

Why did Gallagher Wealth Management join LPL Financial?

They sought more autonomy, flexibility, and a comprehensive technology platform to enhance client experience and business efficiency.

What is LPL Financial?

LPL Financial is a leading wealth management firm in the U.S., supporting nearly 29,000 financial advisors with innovative technology and solutions.

What is the background of Kevin Gallagher?

Kevin Gallagher started his career as a floor trader in 1997 after serving in the U.S. Marines.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LPLA Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

GREG GATES (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,142,251 .

. MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Group Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160 shares for an estimated $55,668.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 425 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/10/2025

Redburn Atlantic issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

$LPLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LPLA recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $LPLA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $420.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $490.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $420.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $460.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $403.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $460.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $400.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $440.0 on 05/09/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that Kevin Gallagher, AIF



®



, of



Gallagher Wealth Management



has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported serving approximately $180 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Lincoln Investment.





Located north of Washington D.C. in Brookeville, Md., Gallagher started in the wealth management industry as a floor trader in 1997 following a career in the U.S. Marines. Now, with nearly two decades of financial industry experience, Gallagher has established a reputation as an advisor who takes an individualized approach to wealth management, offering clients — who are mostly former or current federal employees or members of the military — a personalized and collaborative experience.





“We believe that an advisor’s role is to provide sage advice to their clients,” Gallagher said. “At our practice, we take a collective approach to fostering a deep understanding of our clients’ unique circumstances, motivations and fiscal goals and then educating them on the most appropriate strategies to help them work towards their long- and short-term goals.”





Looking for more autonomy, flexibility and a more robust technology platform, the Gallagher Wealth Management team, which includes fellow advisors U.S. Army veteran James Horris, AIF



®



, CEPA



®



, Brandon Hsia, Leslie Weigand and their support staff, turned to LPL.





“LPL’s culture, industry reputation and



integrated and streamlined technology



were exactly what we were looking for in our pursuit to provide an elevated client experience and take our business to the next level,” Gallagher said. “Everything LPL offers — including the fact that they are self-clearing — will make it easier for us to run our business more efficiently and spend more time with our clients.”





Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Kevin and the rest of the Gallagher Wealth Management team to LPL and congratulate them on this next phase of their business. As a leading wealth management firm, LPL is committed to delivering innovative technology and comprehensive business solutions that help advisors differentiate their practices and increase value for their clients. We look forward to supporting Gallagher Wealth Management for years to come.”









Related









Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help



take your business to the next level



.









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.



Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.







Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial. Gallagher Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #771615



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.