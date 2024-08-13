Kevin Chang Keun Yoon Executes Sell Order: Offloads $71.25M In Acushnet Hldgs Stock

On August 12, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Kevin Chang Keun Yoon, Board Member at Acushnet Hldgs (NYSE:GOLF) made an insider sell.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Yoon sold 1,110,000 shares of Acushnet Hldgs. The total transaction amounted to $71,253,786.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Acushnet Hldgs shares are trading at $66.99, showing a up of 0.57%.

All You Need to Know About Acushnet Hldgs

Acushnet Holdings Corp is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. Its product category includes golf balls, golf shoes, golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear, of which key revenue is derived from the sales of golf balls and golf gloves. The operating segments of the company are Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs, Titleist golf gear and FootJoy golf wear. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, EMEA, Japan, Korea and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is generated from the operations in the United States.

Acushnet Hldgs's Financial Performance

Revenue Challenges: Acushnet Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.8%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 54.36%, the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Acushnet Hldgs's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.12.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 22.5, the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.82 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Acushnet Hldgs's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 14.29, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Acushnet Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.