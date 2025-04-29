Kevin Begley Executes Sell Order: Offloads $176K In Village Super Market Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on April 29, Kevin Begley, Board Member at Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Begley opted to sell 5,000 shares of Village Super Market, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $176,793.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Village Super Market shares down by 0.0%, trading at $35.55.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market Inc operates a chain of ShopRite supermarkets, a few of which are in northern New Jersey, southern New Jersey, Maryland, and in northeastern Pennsylvania. The company is a member of Wakefern Food Corporation (Wakefern), a retailer-owned food cooperative and owner of the ShopRite name. It consists of one operating segment, the retail sale of food and nonfood products.

Financial Milestones: Village Super Market's Journey

Revenue Growth: Village Super Market displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 28.35% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Village Super Market's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.27.

Debt Management: Village Super Market's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.76, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.71 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Village Super Market's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.22 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.38, Village Super Market presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

