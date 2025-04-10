Keurig Dr Pepper's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Burlington, Massachusetts-based Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single serve brewing systems. Valued at $45.5 billion by market cap, the company offers soft drinks, juices, teas, mixers, water, and other beverages. The beverage giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, Apr. 24.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect KDP to report a profit of $0.38 per share on a diluted basis, unchanged from the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect KDP to report EPS of $2.03, up 5.7% from $1.92 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 7.4% year over year to $2.18 in fiscal 2026.

KDP stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 4.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 11.9% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 6.3% gains over the same time frame.

KDP stock is outperforming due to strong brand strength and increased volumes. The company is reshaping its portfolio with acquisitions like GHOST Lifestyle and focusing on high-growth categories. Its consumer-centric innovation model and strong market share growth are driving positive results. Notable product launches and expanding distribution networks are fueling growth in key segments like CSDs and sports hydration drinks. The company's focus on cost efficiency, productivity, and disciplined capital deployment is driving continued success.

On Feb. 25, KDP shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $4.1 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $4 billion. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.58 exceeded analyst estimates of $0.57.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on KDP stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and six give a “Hold.” KDP’s average analyst price target is $38.39, indicating a potential upside of 10.7% from the current levels.

