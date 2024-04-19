Keurig Dr Pepper's (KDP) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: What's in Store?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 25, before market open. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.43 billion, indicating 2.2% growth from the year-ago period’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for KDP’s first-quarter earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 34 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings has been flat on a year-over-year basis.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9%. KDP has delivered an earnings surprise of 3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Keurig Dr Pepper has been gaining from continued brand strength, significant pricing actions, solid performance in its cold beverages and strong market share gains. While most growth across categories and organic sales in recent quarters has been pricing-driven, the company has been confident about delivering sustained organic growth. These traits are likely to have boosted the company’s sales performance in the first quarter.



KDP has been gaining traction in the Refreshment Beverage segment for quite some time now. Higher net price realization and a rise in volume/mix have been the key contributors to the segment’s growth. The segment has been benefiting from innovations, effective in-market execution, and its sales and distribution partnership for C4 Energy.



Keurig Dr Pepper has also been experiencing remarkable trends on the market share front. The market share expansion has been driven by strength in CSDs, seltzers, energy, apple juice, coconut waters and fruit drinks. Strength in Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, Sunkist, Squirt and Crush CSDs, Polar seltzers, Vita Coco, C4 Energy, Mott's, and Hawaiian Punch have also been the key contributors.



However, Keurig Dr Pepper has been witnessing significant pressures from input cost inflation, rising transportation costs and supply-chain disruptions. These, along with the adverse impacts of higher marketing investment, have been key deterrents. The company has also been witnessing sluggishness in its Coffee segment for a while now. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Coffee segment is pegged at $883 million for the quarter under review, indicating a decline of 5.2% year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Keurig Dr Pepper this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-eps-surprise | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.75% and a Zacks Rank of 2. VITL is anticipated to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $137 million, indicating growth of 15% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ earnings has moved up a couple of cents in the past 30 days to 22 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests 37.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. VITL has delivered an earnings beat of 155.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Church & Dwight Co. CHD has an Earnings ESP of +2.37% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CHD is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it releases first-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.49 billion, which suggests growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 86 cents per share, suggesting growth of 1.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CHD has delivered an earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Monster Beverage MNST has an Earnings ESP of +0.44% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. MNST is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it releases first-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.93 billion, implying growth of 13.3% from that reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 44 cents per share, indicating growth of 15.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. MNST has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

