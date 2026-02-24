Keurig Dr Pepper Swings To Profit In Q4; Sees Strong Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - Beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) reported Tuesday a net profit for the fourth quarter of $353 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $144 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.60 per share, compared to $0.58 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 10.5 percent to $4.50 billion from $4.07 billion in the same quarter last year. Constant currency revenue growth was 9.9 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects constant currency adjusted earnings growth in a low-double-digit range on net sales between $25.9 billion and $26.4 billion, with constant currency net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

The Company also announced the upcoming transition of the Board Chair role from Bob Gamgort to Pamela Patsley, at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KDP is trading on the Nasdaq at $29.78, up $0.01 or 0.03 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

