Keurig Dr Pepper Reveals 30% Ownership In Nutrabolt

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Thursday announced a strategic 30 percent ownership in health and wellness company Nutrabolt, and a definitive agreement for a long-term sales and distribution arrangement to sell C4 Energy drink. The $863 million equity investment in exchange for preferred equity with a 5 percent annual coupon paid in cash or in-kind will be closed by year-end.

KDP also has the opportunity to earn additional equity tied to in-market execution and will have representation on the Nutrabolt board.

