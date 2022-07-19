Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Executive Leadership Changes; Names George Lagoudakis Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) said Derek Hopkins, currently President, Cold Beverages, has decided to leave the company at the end of 2022. The company has decided to separate Hopkins' role into two - President, Commercial and a more focused President, Cold Beverages role. It has launched an external search for a new President, Cold Beverages.

Andrew Archambault, who currently serves as Chief Customer Officer, has been promoted to the President, Commercial role, effective Aug. 1, and will become a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Mauricio Leyva, currently President, Coffee, will assume an expanded role as Group President, effective Aug. 1. David Thomas, currently Chief Research & Development Officer, will be retiring from the company upon the naming of his successor.

Also, effective July 29, George Lagoudakis, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Finance for Cold Beverages, will be appointed to the interim role of CFO.

