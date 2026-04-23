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Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms FY26 Outlook - Update

April 23, 2026 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project constant currency adjusted earnings growth in a low-double-digit range on net sales between $25.9 billion and $26.4 billion, with constant currency net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, KDP is trading on the Nasdaq at $27.30, up $0.76 or 2.86 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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