News & Insights

Markets
KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms FY24 Guidance

July 25, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.

Second quarter GAAP net income increased 2.4% to $515 million, or $0.38 per share. Adjusted net income increased 3.2% to $618 million, and adjusted EPS increased 7.1% to $0.45. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the second quarter increased 3.5% to $3.9 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales were up 3.4%. Analysts on average had estimated $3.91 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.