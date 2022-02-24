Markets
KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) affirmed guidance for both net sales and adjusted earnings per share growth in 2022 in the mid-single-digit range.

The company expects earnings per share performance versus 2021 to strengthen throughout the year, with adjusted earnings per share growth reaching the high-single-digit range in the second half of 2022, in line with the Company's long-term algorithm.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 8.7% to $3.39 billion, compared to $3.12 billion in the year-ago period, primarily reflecting exceptionally strong growth in Packaged Beverages, along with strong growth in Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages.

On a constant currency basis, quarterly net sales advanced 8.5%, reflecting higher volume/mix of 4.4% and favorable net price realization of 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular