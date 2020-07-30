Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, beverage company Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) re-affirmed its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for fiscal 2020, given the significant visibility and control it maintains over its cost structure, including strong cost management, productivity programs and merger synergies.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project adjusted earnings per share growth of 13 to 15 percent to a range of $1.38 to $1.40 on constant currency net sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue growth of 2.7 percent to $11.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said it has confidence in its ability to deliver continued growth in the second half of the year, given its diverse brand portfolio and extensive distribution network, which combined, have enabled the Company to successfully navigate the volatility caused by COVID-19 to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.