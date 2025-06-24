Markets
Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) said, in connection with meetings with members of the investment community held on June 23-24, the company is reaffirming its previously announced 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.

Keurig Dr Pepper is a beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partners brands in a wide range of beverages. It has 30 manufacturing sites, and 170 principal warehouses/ distribution centers.

