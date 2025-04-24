Markets
KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

April 24, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reaffirmed fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range. At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one percentage point headwind to full year top- and bottom-line growth.

First quarter GAAP net income increased 13.9% to $517 million, or $0.38 per share, aided by a favorable year-over-year impact of items affecting comparability. Adjusted net income increased 8.5% to $568 million and adjusted EPS increased 10.5% to $0.42. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net sales for the first quarter increased 4.8% to $3.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales rose 6.4%.

Also, Keurig Dr Pepper announced changes as part of the continued evolution of its Board of Directors. The company announced the appointments of - Mike Van de Ven and Lawson Whiting - as directors. The company also announced that Bob Gamgort's role has progressed from Executive Chairman to non-executive Chairman of the Board. The changes are effective April 24, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.