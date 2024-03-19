News & Insights

Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms 2024 Net Sales, Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) reaffirmed guidance for 2024 constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range, both consistent with the company's long-term algorithm.

Bob Gamgort, KDP Chairman and CEO, said: "We have entered the next phase as a public company and are focused on activating an evolved strategy to drive continued strong operational and financial outcomes and enhance our competitive advantages."

Keurig Dr Pepper is a beverage company in North America.

