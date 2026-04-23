Keurig Dr Pepper Q1 26 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on April 23, 2026, to discuss Q1 26 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.keurigdrpepper.com.

To listen to the call, dial (833) 629-0615 (US) or (412) 317-1824 (International).

For a replay call, dial (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088 with conference ID: 4482887.

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