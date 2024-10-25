Keurig Dr Pepper price target raised to $42 from $41 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to $42 from $41 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported an underwhelming quarter that was impacted by a highly promotional environment in coffee and international results that were slightly below expectations, though the total company volumes accelerated for a third consecutive quarter and its earnings per share was in-line, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

