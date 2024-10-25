News & Insights

Keurig Dr Pepper price target lowered to $41 from $42 at Jefferies

October 25, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) to $41 from $42 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Q3 was “decent” and 2025 is “set up to hit algo,” says the analyst, who adds that the GHOST deal gives Keurig Dr Pepper about 300 basis points of growth at an estimated mid-teens EBITDA margin, as well as the flexibility to address a strategic change in coffee, “setting them up well.”

