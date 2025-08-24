Markets

Keurig Dr Pepper Nears $18 Bln Deal To Acquire JDE Peet's : Report

August 24, 2025 — 09:42 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is nearing a deal worth approximately $18 billion to acquire Dutch coffee company JDE Peet's NV, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the matter.

If finalized, the transaction would result in the combined company splitting its beverage and coffee divisions—effectively reversing the 2018 merger between Dr Pepper and Keurig, the Journal said.

Amsterdam-based JDE Peet's, with a market capitalization of around $15 billion, owns brands including Peet's Coffee, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, and Maxwell House.

