Keurig Dr Pepper Names Tim Cofer As COO, Will Assume As CEO In Q2 2024

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced the appointment of Tim Cofer as Chief Operating Officer.

Cofer, who will join the company on November 6, 2023, and will work side by side with CEO Bob Gamgort while in a COO capacity, with a planned transition to CEO in the second quarter of 2024.

Gamgort will serve as Executive Chairman of KDP after the transition occurs.

Cofer currently serves as CEO of Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT), where he has overseen a multi-year period of double-digit revenue and profit growth and a series of strategic acquisitions.

Prior to joining Central in 2019, Cofer spent more than 25 years with Mondelez International and its predecessor company, Kraft Foods, with responsibility across a wide range of product categories, including coffee, chocolate and packaged food.

