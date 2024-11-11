Keurig Dr Pepper names Drew Panayiotou as CMO U.S. Refreshment Beverages

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) announced the appointment of Drew Panayiotou as Chief Marketing Officer or CMO , U.S. Refreshment Beverages, effective November 11. Panayiotou brings a modern approach to marketing and a broad range of experience to the role, having led teams at agencies and across multiple industries, including beverages, technology, health care, retail and entertainment. Andrew Springate, who currently serves as CMO for U.S. Refreshment Beverages, is being appointed to a critical new role leading industry and strategic initiatives, reporting directly to Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer at KDP. Andrew will bring his nearly 30 years of sales, marketing and general management experience – and deep relationships across the beverage industry – to the position. Over the coming months, Andrew will work with Drew on a seamless transition to ensure the strong marketplace momentum of KDP’s brands continues. “We’re excited for Drew Panayiotou to bring his deep acumen and expertise to accelerate a digital-first marketing approach at KDP,” said Andrew Archambault, President, U.S. Refreshment Beverages at KDP. “As consumer-obsessed brand builders, KDP is embracing new ideas and cutting-edge technologies to connect and resonate with today’s audiences, and Drew will take this work to new heights.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KDP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.