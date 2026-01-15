Keurig Dr Pepper Launches €31.85 Per Share Cash Offer For JDE Peet's

(RTTNews) - North American beverage company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and pure-play coffee company, JDE Peet's N.V. (JDEPY), on Thursday said Keurig has launched a recommended cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of JDE Peet's at €31.85 per share.

JDE Peet's will also pay a previously declared dividend of €0.36 per share on January 23, 2026, which will not affect the offer price.

The board of JDE Peet's unanimously recommends the offer, made through Kodiak BidCo B.V., and shareholders representing about 69% of outstanding shares — including Acorn Holdings B.V. and board members — have irrevocably committed to tender their shares.

The offer period runs from January 16 to March 27, 2026, with a minimum acceptance threshold of 95%, which can drop to 80% if shareholders approve certain post-closing restructuring measures at an extraordinary general meeting on March 2, 2026.

All required competition clearances have been obtained, and the transaction has received positive advice from JDE Peet's Dutch Works Council. The offer is expected to close early in the second quarter of 2026.

After the acquisition, Keurig Dr Pepper plans to split into two U.S.-listed companies; a North America-focused refreshment beverages business and a standalone global coffee company operating in more than 100 countries.

