Is Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KDP's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KDP has returned 13.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR (SYIEY). The stock is up 22.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.9% this year, meaning that KDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Cosmetics industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #172. The industry has moved -33.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc and Symrise AG Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

