Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP has reported third-quarter 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, both metrics improved year over year. Results gained from continued brand strength and significant pricing.



Shares of KDP have declined 13.8% in the past three months against the industry’s 9.2% rise.

Q3 in Detail

Adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share grew 4.3% year over year and came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

Net sales of $3,805 million beat the consensus estimate of $3,776 million. Also, the reported figure jumped 5.1% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and increased 4.1% on a constant-currency (cc) basis. Net price realization grew 5.5%, with a lower volume/mix of 1.4%. Continued strength in the company's brand portfolio and in-market execution, along with elasticity across most categories, aided revenues.



In the reported quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper’s in-market performance in the Liquid Refreshment Beverages category remained sturdy, with retail dollar consumption growing 7% and market share expanding roughly 82% of KDP's cold beverage portfolio. This mainly reflected strength in Dr Pepper and Squirt in CSDs3, Polar in unsweetened sparkling water, Vita Coco, C4 Energy and Mott's apple juice.



U.S. retail dollar consumption of manufactured pods dipped 7% in Iri-tracked channels during the reported quarter, while KDP Manufactured shares were healthy at about 79%.



Adjusted gross profit rose 0037% year over year to $2,123 million. The adjusted gross margin advanced 100 basis points year over year to 55.8% on a reported basis. We had expected an adjusted gross margin of 54.3% for the quarter under discussion.



Adjusted operating income rose 3.9% to $984 million in the quarter. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 20 basis points to 25.9%.

Segmental Details

Sales in the U.S. Coffee segment declined 3.2% year over year to $1,012 million, reflecting net price realization of 3.1% and lower volume/mix of 6.3%. Further, pod revenues fell 4.8%, including a shipment drop of 8.1%. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $1,052.6 million in the quarter. Brewer shipments totaled 10.2 million in the 12 months ending Sep 30, 2023, representing a 4.5% decline year over year.



Sales in the U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment totaled $2,270 million, up 5.9% year over year, reflecting higher net price realization of 7.1% and a modest drop in volume/mix of 1.2%. The results were driven by resilient category trends, market share gains, and the contribution from KDP's sales and distribution partnership with Nutrabolt for C4 Energy. In the quarter, we had expected sales to be $2,245.6 million from the segment.



Sales in the International segment rose 20.8% year over year to $523 million, gaining from a favorable net price realization of 3.9% and a volume/mix rise of 9%. At cc, the segment’s net sales increased 12.9%. Also, solid momentum in Mexico and Canada aided the results. Our estimate for sales from this segment was $460.9 million in the quarter.

Financials

As of Sep 30, 2023, Keurig Dr Pepper’s cash and cash equivalents were $260 million. KDP also had long-term obligations of $9,940 million and a total stockholders’ equity of $25,364 million (excluding non-controlling interest).



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1,032 million in the first nine months of 2023. The company generated a free cash flow of $770 million in the said period.

Outlook

Keurig Dr Pepper reiterated its 2023 view. The company continues to expect sales growth of 5-6%. For adjusted earnings, it continues to expect an increase of 6-7%.



Keurig Dr Pepper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some Solid Staple Bets

Inter Parfums IPAR, which manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance-related products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Inter Parfums’ current financial-year sales indicates 19.7% growth from the year-ago reported figure. IPAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9% on average.



Helen of Troy HELE, a provider of several consumer products, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HELE’s expected earnings per share growth rate for three to five years is 8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helen of Troy’s current fiscal-year sales suggests a decline of 2.9% from the year-ago reported numbers. HELE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.



Ingredion Incorporated INGR, a producer and distributor of sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INGR’s current financial-year earnings per share is expected to rise 23.9% from the corresponding year-ago reported figure.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.