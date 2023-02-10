Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $34.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.13%, the lowest has been 1.87%, and the highest has been 3.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=209).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.12% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keurig Dr Pepper is $41.19. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.12% from its latest reported closing price of $34.87.

The projected annual revenue for Keurig Dr Pepper is $14,921MM, an increase of 9.35%. The projected annual EPS is $1.85, an increase of 43.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keurig Dr Pepper. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KDP is 0.39%, an increase of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 929,926K shares. The put/call ratio of KDP is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 51,212K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,400K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 14.84% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 39,747K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,170K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 1.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 39,734K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,201K shares, representing a decrease of 43.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 37,821K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,580K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDP by 2.89% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 27,886K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Keurig Dr Pepper Background Information

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billionand nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability.

