Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $693 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $453 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $770 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $3.87 billion from $3.80 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

