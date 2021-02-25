Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $428 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $406 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $554 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $3.12 billion from $2.93 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $554 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q4): $3.12 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.

