Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $503 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $218 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $596 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $3.79 billion from $3.55 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $503 Mln. vs. $218 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.36 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.

