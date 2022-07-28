Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $218 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $554 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $3.55 billion from $3.14 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $218 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.15 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $3.55 Bln vs. $3.14 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.