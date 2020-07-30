Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $298 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $314 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $469 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.86 billion from $2.81 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $469 Mln. vs. $423 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.86 Bln vs. $2.81 Bln last year.

