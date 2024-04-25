News & Insights

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

April 25, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $454 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $467 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $530 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $3.47 billion from $3.35 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $454 Mln. vs. $467 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year.

