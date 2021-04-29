Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $325 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $471 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $2.90 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $471 Mln. vs. $408 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.