Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's profit came in at $156 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $230 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $2.61 billion from $2.50 billion last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $408 Mln. vs. $362 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.50 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.38 to $1.40

