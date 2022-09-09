Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Keurig Dr Pepper's (NASDAQ:KDP) stock up by 8.4% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Keurig Dr Pepper's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Keurig Dr Pepper is:

8.6% = US$2.2b ÷ US$25b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.09 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Keurig Dr Pepper's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

On the face of it, Keurig Dr Pepper's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 15% either. However, the moderate 14% net income growth seen by Keurig Dr Pepper over the past five years is definitely a positive. So, the growth in the company's earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing Keurig Dr Pepper's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:KDP Past Earnings Growth September 9th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is KDP worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KDP is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Keurig Dr Pepper Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 64% (or a retention ratio of 36%) for Keurig Dr Pepper suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Moreover, Keurig Dr Pepper is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 43% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Keurig Dr Pepper has some positive aspects to its business. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, we do feel that the reinvestment rate is pretty low, meaning, the earnings growth number could have been significantly higher had the company been retaining more of its profits. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

