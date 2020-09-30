Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 01, 2020

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that KDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.11, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KDP was $27.11, representing a -15.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $32 and a 42.83% increase over the 52 week low of $18.98.

KDP is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). KDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.82. Zacks Investment Research reports KDP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.45%, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KDP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KDP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBJ with an increase of 7.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KDP at 4.9%.

